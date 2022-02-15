Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.23, and it changed around $0.31 or 4.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.24B. RSKD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.48, offering almost -459.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.81% since then. We note from Riskified Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Riskified Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RSKD as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Riskified Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) trade information

Instantly RSKD has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.57 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.02% year-to-date, but still up 1.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) is 9.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RSKD is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -218.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $67.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Riskified Ltd. to make $54.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.50%.

RSKD Dividends

Riskified Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.63% of Riskified Ltd. shares, and 62.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.17%.