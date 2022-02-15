Home  »  Technologies   »  Risk-Taking Investors May Find Sharecare Inc. (NAS...

Risk-Taking Investors May Find Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.09, and it changed around -$0.07 or -2.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.15B. SHCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.81, offering almost -314.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.68% since then. We note from Sharecare Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

Instantly SHCR has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.61 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.18% year-to-date, but still down -11.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) is -17.16% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHCR is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -385.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $121.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Sharecare Inc. to make $123.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

SHCR Dividends

Sharecare Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.06% of Sharecare Inc. shares, and 27.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.36%. Sharecare Inc. stock is held by 69 institutions, with Spring Creek Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.65% of the shares, which is about 9.0 million shares worth $74.07 million.

Wells Fargo & Company, with 2.26% or 7.67 million shares worth $63.08 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 4.39 million shares worth $27.79 million, making up 1.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3.77 million shares worth around $31.04 million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.

