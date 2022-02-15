RIG Stock Forecast 2022: Transocean Ltd. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 24.21%

In today’s recent session, 5.55 million shares of the Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have been traded, and its beta is 3.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.47, and it changed around -$0.15 or -4.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.29B. RIG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.13, offering almost -47.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.21% since then. We note from Transocean Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.73 million.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Instantly RIG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.82 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.16% year-to-date, but still down -2.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is 6.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 62.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4 day(s).

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Transocean Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.84 percent over the past six months and at a 21.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 36.80%.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $657.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Transocean Ltd. to make $643.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.10%.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.51% of Transocean Ltd. shares, and 50.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.20%. Transocean Ltd. stock is held by 367 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.85% of the shares, which is about 51.46 million shares worth $195.04 million.

Primecap Management Company, with 7.31% or 47.95 million shares worth $181.72 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 30.9 million shares worth $117.1 million, making up 4.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 15.7 million shares worth around $59.51 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.