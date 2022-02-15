Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 12.17 million shares of the Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.29, and it changed around $3.06 or 248.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $86.00M. RESN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.73, offering almost -80.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.49% since then. We note from Resonant Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 665.21K.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) trade information

Instantly RESN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 248.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.4000 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.07% year-to-date, but still down -13.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) is -23.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.48 day(s).

Resonant Inc. (RESN) estimates and forecasts

Resonant Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.43 percent over the past six months and at a -6.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Resonant Inc. to make $1.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $607k and $600k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 183.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 180.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.40%.

RESN Dividends

Resonant Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.64% of Resonant Inc. shares, and 25.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.64%. Resonant Inc. stock is held by 76 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.72% of the shares, which is about 3.76 million shares worth $9.1 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.19% or 2.09 million shares worth $5.07 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.69 million shares worth $4.09 million, making up 2.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $3.14 million, which represents about 1.97% of the total shares outstanding.