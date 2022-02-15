QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 5.66 million shares of the QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.82, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.04B. QS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.97, offering almost -354.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.11% since then. We note from QuantumScape Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.56 million.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.88 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.71% year-to-date, but still down -3.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is -23.17% down in the 30-day period.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

QuantumScape Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.43 percent over the past six months and at a 74.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 95.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.00% in the next quarter.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 26.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.27% of QuantumScape Corporation shares, and 32.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.53%. QuantumScape Corporation stock is held by 417 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.64% of the shares, which is about 15.11 million shares worth $370.8 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.40% or 7.83 million shares worth $192.08 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.75 million shares worth $116.57 million, making up 1.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.79 million shares worth around $92.91 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.