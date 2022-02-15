Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 1.46 million shares of the Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $60.19, and it changed around $1.03 or 1.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $78.10B. PDD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $212.60, offering almost -253.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $47.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.8% since then. We note from Pinduoduo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.68 million.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Instantly PDD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 65.18 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.48% year-to-date, but still up 10.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is 2.67% up in the 30-day period.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Pinduoduo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.05 percent over the past six months and at a 173.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,850.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 141.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 66.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.82 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. to make $3.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.12 billion and $3.11 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.90%.

PDD Dividends

Pinduoduo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 21.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of Pinduoduo Inc. shares, and 22.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.52%. Pinduoduo Inc. stock is held by 695 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.19% of the shares, which is about 27.49 million shares worth $2.49 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.59% or 19.87 million shares worth $1.8 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 10.81 million shares worth $961.23 million, making up 0.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held roughly 5.87 million shares worth around $531.96 million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.