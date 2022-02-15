PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX: PED) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.31, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $103.49M. PED currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.42, offering almost -84.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.01% since then. We note from PEDEVCO Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 820.26K.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) trade information

Instantly PED has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3900 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.58% year-to-date, but still up 3.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) is 11.97% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.95, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PED is forecast to be at a low of $1.95 and a high of $1.95. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -48.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) estimates and forecasts

PEDEVCO Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.76 percent over the past six months and at a 100.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.50%.

PED Dividends

PEDEVCO Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.07% of PEDEVCO Corp. shares, and 2.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.61%. PEDEVCO Corp. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.71% of the shares, which is about 0.6 million shares worth $0.88 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.51% or 0.43 million shares worth $0.64 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.46 million shares worth $0.68 million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 0.42 million shares worth around $0.62 million, which represents about 0.50% of the total shares outstanding.