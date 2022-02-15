Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.74, and it changed around $0.17 or 4.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.66B. PSFE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.96, offering almost -380.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.98% since then. We note from Paysafe Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 10.82 million.

Paysafe Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended PSFE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Paysafe Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information

Instantly PSFE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.88 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.70% year-to-date, but still up 4.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) is -7.51% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSFE is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -247.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $357.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Paysafe Limited to make $362.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.90%.

PSFE Dividends

Paysafe Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 02.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.92% of Paysafe Limited shares, and 52.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.85%. Paysafe Limited stock is held by 244 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 84.34% of the shares, which is about 123.73 million shares worth $958.88 million.

Cannae Holdings, Inc., with 36.84% or 54.04 million shares worth $418.84 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and iShares Russell Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 1.15 million shares worth $4.17 million, making up 0.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell Midcap ETF held roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $4.04 million, which represents about 0.76% of the total shares outstanding.