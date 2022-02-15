NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 2.88 million shares of the NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) were traded, and its beta was 0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.01, and it changed around $0.45 or 17.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $211.51M. NRXP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.00, offering almost -1793.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.27% since then. We note from NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.88 million.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

Instantly NRXP has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.09 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.03% year-to-date, but still up 9.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) is -31.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

NRXP Dividends

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.40% of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 3.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.89%. NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.70% of the shares, which is about 1.0 million shares worth $9.27 million.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., with 0.26% or 0.15 million shares worth $1.42 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.96 million shares worth $8.86 million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 40599.0 shares worth around $0.41 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.