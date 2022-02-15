Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 1.02 million shares of the Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.20, and it changed around $0.69 or 3.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.66B. JWN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.45, offering almost -109.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.68% since then. We note from Nordstrom Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.27 million.

Nordstrom Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended JWN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Nordstrom Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) trade information

Instantly JWN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.18 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.91% year-to-date, but still down -2.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is -8.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JWN is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -80.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 45.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) estimates and forecasts

Nordstrom Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.81 percent over the past six months and at a 129.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 385.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 76.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Nordstrom Inc. to make $3.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.70%. Nordstrom Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -238.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.00% per year for the next five years.

JWN Dividends

Nordstrom Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.53% of Nordstrom Inc. shares, and 59.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.05%. Nordstrom Inc. stock is held by 469 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.00% of the shares, which is about 11.14 million shares worth $294.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.33% or 10.09 million shares worth $266.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.17 million shares worth $83.9 million, making up 1.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 3.0 million shares worth around $86.2 million, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.