NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were traded, and its beta was 2.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.26, and it changed around $0.07 or 3.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $257.57M. NGL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.20, offering almost -41.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.94% since then. We note from NGL Energy Partners LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

NGL Energy Partners LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NGL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NGL Energy Partners LP is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) trade information

Instantly NGL has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.54 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.18% year-to-date, but still down -6.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) is 5.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NGL is forecast to be at a low of $1.75 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) estimates and forecasts

NGL Energy Partners LP share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 52.70 percent over the past six months and at a 33.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -27.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 105.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 110.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.9 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect NGL Energy Partners LP to make $2.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.20%. NGL Energy Partners LP earnings are expected to increase by -96.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 3.00% per year for the next five years.

NGL Dividends

NGL Energy Partners LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 17.44 per year.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.50% of NGL Energy Partners LP shares, and 29.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.51%. NGL Energy Partners LP stock is held by 98 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.21% of the shares, which is about 19.72 million shares worth $46.73 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 3.65% or 4.74 million shares worth $11.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 12.41 million shares worth $22.22 million, making up 9.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund held roughly 7.3 million shares worth around $13.08 million, which represents about 5.64% of the total shares outstanding.