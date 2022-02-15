Home  »  Company   »  Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) In 2022: Will ...

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.12, and it changed around $0.23 or 3.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $562.15M. KIND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.59, offering almost -161.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.6% since then. We note from Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) trade information

Instantly KIND has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.25 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.76% year-to-date, but still up 27.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) is 13.38% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KIND is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -124.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -40.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $55.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Nextdoor Holdings Inc. to make $48.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

KIND Dividends

Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.86% of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares, and 78.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.95%. Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stock is held by 102 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.12% of the shares, which is about 5.62 million shares worth $44.34 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 6.31% or 4.99 million shares worth $50.75 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.12 million shares worth $32.51 million, making up 5.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund held roughly 2.89 million shares worth around $29.44 million, which represents about 3.66% of the total shares outstanding.

