New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 4.94 million shares of the New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.84, and it changed around -$0.08 or -4.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.23B. NGD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.23, offering almost -21.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.11% since then. We note from New Gold Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.84 million.

New Gold Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended NGD as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. New Gold Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) trade information

Instantly NGD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9300 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.00% year-to-date, but still up 11.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) is 14.97% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NGD is forecast to be at a low of $1.40 and a high of $2.54. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -38.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) estimates and forecasts

New Gold Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 64.10 percent over the past six months and at a 333.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.70%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $198.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect New Gold Inc. to make $213.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.60%. New Gold Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 2.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.65% per year for the next five years.

NGD Dividends

New Gold Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.23% of New Gold Inc. shares, and 50.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.87%. New Gold Inc. stock is held by 257 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.53% of the shares, which is about 64.93 million shares worth $97.4 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.40% or 16.36 million shares worth $24.54 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 35.11 million shares worth $52.32 million, making up 5.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 30.78 million shares worth around $45.86 million, which represents about 4.52% of the total shares outstanding.