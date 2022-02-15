Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 1.87 million shares of the Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.33, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.47B. MNTV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.00, offering almost -53.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.04% since then. We note from Momentive Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) trade information

Instantly MNTV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.82 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.40% year-to-date, but still down -4.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) is -11.04% down in the 30-day period.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) estimates and forecasts

Momentive Global Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.59 percent over the past six months and at a 2,000.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $122.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. to make $129.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $100.97 million and $109.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.30%.

Momentive Global Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -16.60% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -9.46% per year for the next five years.

MNTV Dividends

Momentive Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04 and May 09.

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.47% of Momentive Global Inc. shares, and 80.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.38%. Momentive Global Inc. stock is held by 267 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.71% of the shares, which is about 22.13 million shares worth $433.69 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.23% or 12.38 million shares worth $242.63 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 9.43 million shares worth $216.08 million, making up 6.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology held roughly 7.46 million shares worth around $152.45 million, which represents about 4.96% of the total shares outstanding.