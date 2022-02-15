Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.49, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $191.08M. MILE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.39, offering almost -1268.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.41% since then. We note from Metromile Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.16 million.

Metromile Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MILE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Metromile Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) trade information

Instantly MILE has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6200 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.96% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) is -18.58% down in the 30-day period.

MILE Dividends

Metromile Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.88% of Metromile Inc. shares, and 68.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.40%. Metromile Inc. stock is held by 150 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.32% of the shares, which is about 9.38 million shares worth $33.31 million.

Miller Value Partners, LLC, with 6.24% or 8.0 million shares worth $28.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 6.7 million shares worth $23.79 million, making up 5.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.67 million shares worth around $9.47 million, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.