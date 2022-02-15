Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 1.54 million shares of the Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.88, and it changed around $2.41 or 8.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.84B. LAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.56, offering almost -39.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.37% since then. We note from Lithium Americas Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.06 million.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Instantly LAC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.86 on Monday, 02/14/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.67% year-to-date, but still up 2.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is -8.49% up in the 30-day period.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Lithium Americas Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 60.74 percent over the past six months and at a -28.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.20%.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.70% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares, and 24.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.36%. Lithium Americas Corp. stock is held by 215 institutions, with Himension Capital (Singapore) PTE Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.89% of the shares, which is about 2.27 million shares worth $50.69 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 1.86% or 2.24 million shares worth $50.04 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.2 million shares worth $49.2 million, making up 1.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF held roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $40.92 million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.