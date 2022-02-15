Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV).

In the last trading session, 11.35 million shares of the Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.43, and it changed around -$0.17 or -6.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.20B. CLOV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.85, offering almost -1087.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.11% since then. We note from Clover Health Investments Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.95 million.

Clover Health Investments Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CLOV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Clover Health Investments Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Instantly CLOV has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.90 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.68% year-to-date, but still down -7.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) is -20.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLOV is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -270.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 115.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $409.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Clover Health Investments Corp. to make $624.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $166.23 million and $200.32 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 146.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 211.80%.

CLOV Dividends

Clover Health Investments Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.82% of Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, and 33.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.09%. Clover Health Investments Corp. stock is held by 174 institutions, with Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.69% of the shares, which is about 49.7 million shares worth $367.25 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.02% or 17.0 million shares worth $125.63 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 5.7 million shares worth $42.09 million, making up 1.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.01 million shares worth around $36.99 million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.