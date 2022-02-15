Home  »  Science   »  Let’s Talk About How Carnival Corporation &...

Let’s Talk About How Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 14.33 million shares of the Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.78, and it changed around $1.42 or 6.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.24B. CCL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.52, offering almost -38.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.36% since then. We note from Carnival Corporation & plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 43.26 million.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.86 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.16% year-to-date, but still down -0.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is -6.72% down in the 30-day period.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Carnival Corporation & plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.27 percent over the past six months and at a 90.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 807.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.29 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Carnival Corporation & plc to make $3.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ending May 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.70%. Carnival Corporation & plc earnings are expected to increase by 35.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.95% per year for the next five years.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 05 and April 11.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.99% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares, and 53.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.83%. Carnival Corporation & plc stock is held by 1,020 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.85% of the shares, which is about 86.21 million shares worth $2.16 billion.

Public Investment Fund, with 5.22% or 50.83 million shares worth $1.27 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 23.35 million shares worth $584.09 million, making up 2.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 18.68 million shares worth around $467.24 million, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.

