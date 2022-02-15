Let’s Discuss The Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.64, and it changed around $4.29 or 7.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.09B. ZG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $212.40, offering almost -244.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $44.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.49% since then. We note from Zillow Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) trade information

Instantly ZG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 60.30 on Monday, 02/14/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -2.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.83% year-to-date, but still up 21.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) is 2.83% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZG is forecast to be at a low of $47.00 and a high of $115.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) estimates and forecasts

Zillow Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.53 percent over the past six months and at a 263.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -22.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.32 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Zillow Group Inc. to make $1.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.1 billion and $1.31 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 201.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.50%.

ZG Dividends

Zillow Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.64% of Zillow Group Inc. shares, and 89.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.18%. Zillow Group Inc. stock is held by 483 institutions, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 25.68% of the shares, which is about 15.8 million shares worth $1.4 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.30% or 5.72 million shares worth $506.82 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Baron Partners Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.86 million shares worth $252.97 million, making up 4.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Partners Fund held roughly 2.75 million shares worth around $243.59 million, which represents about 4.47% of the total shares outstanding.