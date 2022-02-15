Let’s Discuss The Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.55, and it changed around -$0.17 or -3.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $925.52M. HIMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.47, offering almost -415.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.55% since then. We note from Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.55 million.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HIMS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hims & Hers Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Instantly HIMS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.20 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.53% year-to-date, but still down -2.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is -13.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HIMS is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -163.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Hims & Hers Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.09 percent over the past six months and at a -78.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 77.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $76.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Hims & Hers Health Inc. to make $77.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $41.47 million and $48.81 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 85.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 59.60%.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -365.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.30% per year for the next five years.

HIMS Dividends

Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.10% of Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, and 49.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.35%. Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock is held by 142 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.46% of the shares, which is about 10.67 million shares worth $80.46 million.

Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC, with 5.22% or 10.2 million shares worth $76.92 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.61 million shares worth $27.25 million, making up 1.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.16 million shares worth around $23.82 million, which represents about 1.62% of the total shares outstanding.