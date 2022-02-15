Let’s Discuss The AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) were traded, and its beta was 4.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.02, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $82.11M. UAVS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.75, offering almost -1444.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.96% since then. We note from AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) trade information

Instantly UAVS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1700 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.03% year-to-date, but still down -5.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) is -27.14% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $453.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UAVS is forecast to be at a low of $453.75 and a high of $453.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44385.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -44385.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 70.80%.

UAVS Dividends

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.97% of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. shares, and 23.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.16%. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stock is held by 117 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.03% of the shares, which is about 4.54 million shares worth $13.68 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.78% or 2.84 million shares worth $8.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.56 million shares worth $4.69 million, making up 2.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.56 million shares worth around $4.47 million, which represents about 2.07% of the total shares outstanding.