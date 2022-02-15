Larimar Therapeutics Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of LRMR Stock In 2022

In today’s recent session, 2.91 million shares of the Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.41, and it changed around -$4.96 or -59.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $150.07M. LRMR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.98, offering almost -485.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.00, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -105.28% since then. We note from Larimar Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 51.28K.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LRMR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.72 for the current quarter.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) trade information

Instantly LRMR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -59.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.20 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 62.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.43% year-to-date, but still down -7.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) is -8.02% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LRMR is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -457.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -134.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) estimates and forecasts

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.30 percent over the past six months and at a 3.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.60% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.00%.

LRMR Dividends

Larimar Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.13% of Larimar Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 85.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.67%. Larimar Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 73 institutions, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 32.92% of the shares, which is about 5.83 million shares worth $67.22 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P., with 8.56% or 1.52 million shares worth $17.47 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.21 million shares worth $2.37 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $2.14 million, which represents about 1.05% of the total shares outstanding.