KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 8.47 million shares of the KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.89, and it changed around -$1.23 or -5.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.23B. BEKE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $76.92, offering almost -286.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.83% since then. We note from KE Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.31 million.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Instantly BEKE has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.27 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.14% year-to-date, but still up 4.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is -5.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $154.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEKE is forecast to be at a low of $109.36 and a high of $208.53. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -948.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -449.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

KE Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.50 percent over the past six months and at a -59.65% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.10%.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.89% of KE Holdings Inc. shares, and 41.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.64%. KE Holdings Inc. stock is held by 335 institutions, with SB Global Advisers Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.64% of the shares, which is about 77.43 million shares worth $1.41 billion.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, with 3.37% or 30.2 million shares worth $551.48 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and ACAP Strategic Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 9.1 million shares worth $166.2 million, making up 1.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund held roughly 3.77 million shares worth around $68.76 million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.