Is Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s (AMEX: SENS) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 35.35 million shares of the Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) were traded, and its beta was 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.11, and it changed around -$0.31 or -12.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.42B. SENS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.56, offering almost -163.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.22% since then. We note from Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.66 million.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SENS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Senseonics Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) trade information

Instantly SENS has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.89 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 45.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.97% year-to-date, but still down -42.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) is -24.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 75.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SENS is forecast to be at a low of $0.80 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -184.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 62.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Senseonics Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.13 percent over the past six months and at a -23.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 93.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 95.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 174.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Senseonics Holdings Inc. to make $5.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.20%. Senseonics Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -25.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 32.10% per year for the next five years.

SENS Dividends

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.16% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, and 31.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.91%. Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock is held by 240 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.98% of the shares, which is about 26.67 million shares worth $90.41 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.06% or 18.09 million shares worth $61.33 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 10.03 million shares worth $35.1 million, making up 2.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.5 million shares worth around $32.2 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.