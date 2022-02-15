Is EVgo Inc.’s (NASDAQ: EVGO) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 2.79 million shares of the EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.74, and it changed around $0.34 or 3.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.68B. EVGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.60, offering almost -111.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.13% since then. We note from EVgo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.01 million.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

Instantly EVGO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.79 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.01% year-to-date, but still up 19.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) is 10.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.08 day(s).

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect EVgo Inc. to make $10.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

EVGO Dividends

EVgo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.70% of EVgo Inc. shares, and 45.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.29%. EVgo Inc. stock is held by 123 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.13% of the shares, which is about 3.52 million shares worth $28.72 million.

Pictet Asset Management SA, with 3.93% or 2.7 million shares worth $21.99 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.97 million shares worth $27.69 million, making up 4.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $7.15 million, which represents about 1.28% of the total shares outstanding.