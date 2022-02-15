iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 13.48 million shares of the iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.21, and it changed around $0.58 or 35.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.06M. IPW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.73, offering almost -385.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.46% since then. We note from iPower Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 222.87K.

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) trade information

Instantly IPW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 35.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3500 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.51% year-to-date, but still down -11.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) is -8.43% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IPW is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -307.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -261.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

iPower Inc. (IPW) estimates and forecasts

iPower Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.86 percent over the past six months and at a 7.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect iPower Inc. to make $19.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.13 million and $14.73 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.70%.

IPW Dividends

iPower Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.81% of iPower Inc. shares, and 6.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.90%. iPower Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.12% of the shares, which is about 1.09 million shares worth $4.32 million.

Hood River Capital Management LLC, with 1.28% or 0.34 million shares worth $1.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.6 million shares worth $2.4 million, making up 2.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.55 million, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.