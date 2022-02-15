Home  »  Business   »  Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) ...

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.92 million shares of the Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.68, and it changed around $0.4 or 6.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.59M. IMTE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.32, offering almost -84.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.45% since then. We note from Integrated Media Technology Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Instantly IMTE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.55 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.49% year-to-date, but still down -1.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) is -14.21% down in the 30-day period.

IMTE Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.57% of Integrated Media Technology Limited shares, and 0.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.16%. Integrated Media Technology Limited stock is held by 4 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 3688.0 shares worth $17333.0.

Barclays PLC, with 0.03% or 3000.0 shares worth $14100.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2239.0 shares worth $11441.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.

