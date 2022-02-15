Home  »  Technologies   »  Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP): It Is A St...

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.61, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.04M. IMPP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.30, offering almost -1260.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.43% since then. We note from Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.57 million.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Instantly IMPP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7101 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.61% year-to-date, but still down -16.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) is -70.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8890.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.62% of Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares, and 8.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.57%.

