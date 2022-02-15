If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 3.9 million shares of the Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $107.59, and it changed around -$3.76 or -3.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.84B. U currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $210.00, offering almost -95.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $76.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.36% since then. We note from Unity Software Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.22 million.

Unity Software Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended U as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Unity Software Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

Instantly U has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 119.65 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.76% year-to-date, but still up 1.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) is -7.71% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $158.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that U is forecast to be at a low of $82.00 and a high of $194.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -80.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

Unity Software Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.95 percent over the past six months and at a 13.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $294.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Unity Software Inc. to make $311.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $220.34 million and $234.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.50%.

U Dividends

Unity Software Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.99% of Unity Software Inc. shares, and 67.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.38%. Unity Software Inc. stock is held by 645 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.26% of the shares, which is about 40.78 million shares worth $5.15 billion.

SC US (TTGP) Ltd, with 9.08% or 25.96 million shares worth $3.28 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 7.42 million shares worth $1.12 billion, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.39 million shares worth around $554.69 million, which represents about 1.54% of the total shares outstanding.