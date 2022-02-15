If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 2.6 million shares of the Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.62, and it changed around $0.09 or 2.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $75.77M. SOPA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.34, offering almost -2036.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.33% since then. We note from Society Pass Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.74 million.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Instantly SOPA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.95 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 39.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.23% year-to-date, but still up 10.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) is -47.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.09% of Society Pass Incorporated shares, and 0.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.88%.