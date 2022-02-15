If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 2.55 million shares of the Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.18, and it changed around -$2.08 or -3.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.14B. DVN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.44, offering almost -10.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.27% since then. We note from Devon Energy Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 11.85 million.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) trade information

Instantly DVN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 54.15 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.64% year-to-date, but still down -0.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is 5.28% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DVN is forecast to be at a low of $47.00 and a high of $67.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) estimates and forecasts

Devon Energy Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 101.50 percent over the past six months and at a 3,833.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 147.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.76 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Devon Energy Corporation to make $3.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.28 billion and $1.76 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 194.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 111.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.40%. Devon Energy Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 3855.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

DVN Dividends

Devon Energy Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 15. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.84 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 0.84% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.92% of Devon Energy Corporation shares, and 85.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.24%. Devon Energy Corporation stock is held by 1,194 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.27% of the shares, which is about 76.32 million shares worth $2.71 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.09% or 54.74 million shares worth $2.41 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 19.1 million shares worth $678.22 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 17.21 million shares worth around $723.64 million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.