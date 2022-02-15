iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 3.92 million shares of the iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) were traded, and its beta was -5.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.39, and it changed around $0.02 or 4.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $88.96M. IBIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.50, offering almost -541.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.13% since then. We note from iBio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.24 million.

iBio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IBIO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. iBio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) trade information

Instantly IBIO has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4200 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.89% year-to-date, but still down -5.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) is -20.73% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IBIO is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -669.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -284.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) estimates and forecasts

iBio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.92 percent over the past six months and at a -5.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -30.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $250k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect iBio Inc. to make $600k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -21.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.00%.

IBIO Dividends

iBio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 18.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.22% of iBio Inc. shares, and 20.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.94%. iBio Inc. stock is held by 111 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.10% of the shares, which is about 15.48 million shares worth $8.5 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.82% or 10.51 million shares worth $11.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 6.19 million shares worth $6.56 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 5.12 million shares worth around $3.81 million, which represents about 2.35% of the total shares outstanding.