How To Invest In Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.15, and it changed around $0.79 or 14.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $317.96M. AKTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.44, offering almost -167.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.53% since then. We note from Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 687.80K.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information

Instantly AKTS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.27 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.76% year-to-date, but still down -4.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) is -14.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.36 day(s).

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) estimates and forecasts

Akoustis Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.19 percent over the past six months and at a -15.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 175.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Akoustis Technologies Inc. to make $5.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.20%.

AKTS Dividends

Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 04.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.43% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares, and 50.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.97%.

Blackrock Inc. and Ashford Capital Management Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.77 million shares worth $26.84 million, making up 5.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Ashford Capital Management Inc. held roughly 2.37 million shares worth around $23.01 million, which represents about 4.56% of the total shares outstanding.