Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.63, and it changed around -$0.04 or -5.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.04M. GNLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.14, offering almost -1033.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.59% since then. We note from Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) trade information

Instantly GNLN has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7350 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.63% year-to-date, but still down -6.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) is -30.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.1 day(s).

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) estimates and forecasts

Greenlane Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.18 percent over the past six months and at a 76.96% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 87.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 77.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $59.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Greenlane Holdings Inc. to make $61.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $36.27 million and $36.26 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 62.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 68.90%.

GNLN Dividends

Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.63% of Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares, and 22.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.12%. Greenlane Holdings Inc. stock is held by 135 institutions, with Anson Funds Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.73% of the shares, which is about 5.41 million shares worth $12.83 million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with 3.15% or 2.54 million shares worth $6.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.93 million shares worth $1.59 million, making up 1.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF held roughly 0.82 million shares worth around $2.08 million, which represents about 1.02% of the total shares outstanding.