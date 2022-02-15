Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 21.79 million shares of the Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.92, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.88B. GRAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.15, offering almost -189.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.39% since then. We note from Grab Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.72 million.

Grab Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GRAB as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Grab Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Instantly GRAB has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.61 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.97% year-to-date, but still up 10.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is -3.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 53.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRAB is forecast to be at a low of $7.90 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -119.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 13.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.71% of Grab Holdings Limited shares, and 23.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.67%. Grab Holdings Limited stock is held by 106 institutions, with Russell Investments Group, Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.03% of the shares, which is about 1.14 million shares worth $8.15 million.

BESSEMER GROUP, INCORPORATED, with 0.01% or 0.23 million shares worth $1.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2.6 million shares worth $33.06 million, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.