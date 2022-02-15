Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among HUYA Inc. Stocks (NYSE: HUYA)

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million shares of the HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.86, and it changed around $0.21 or 3.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.39B. HUYA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.33, offering almost -519.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.1% since then. We note from HUYA Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.86 million.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

Instantly HUYA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.44 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.59% year-to-date, but still down -1.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) is -19.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.94 day(s).

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

HUYA Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.53 percent over the past six months and at a -71.60% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -215.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -105.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $472.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect HUYA Inc. to make $435.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $465.76 million and $403.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.10%.

HUYA Dividends

HUYA Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.20% of HUYA Inc. shares, and 80.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.91%. HUYA Inc. stock is held by 248 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 26.23% of the shares, which is about 22.61 million shares worth $188.59 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 8.86% or 7.63 million shares worth $63.66 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.43 million shares worth $36.92 million, making up 5.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port held roughly 4.12 million shares worth around $34.35 million, which represents about 4.78% of the total shares outstanding.