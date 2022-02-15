Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY)

In today’s recent session, 1.12 million shares of the ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.01, and it changed around $0.08 or 8.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.76M. PIXY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.10, offering almost -305.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.62% since then. We note from ShiftPixy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.65 million.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Instantly PIXY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.32% year-to-date, but still down -29.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) is -11.22% down in the 30-day period.

PIXY Dividends

ShiftPixy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 14.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.11% of ShiftPixy Inc. shares, and 14.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.47%. ShiftPixy Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.93% of the shares, which is about 2.85 million shares worth $3.16 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.93% or 0.27 million shares worth $0.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.14 million shares worth $0.16 million, making up 0.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $96384.0, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.