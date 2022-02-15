Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI)

In the last trading session, 3.01 million shares of the Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) were traded, and its beta was -0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.37, and it changed around $0.52 or 8.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.64M. RELI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.49, offering almost -64.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.27% since then. We note from Reliance Global Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.61 million.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information

Instantly RELI has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.92 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.09% year-to-date, but still up 62.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) is -19.67% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RELI is forecast to be at a low of $18.09 and a high of $18.09. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -183.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -183.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RELI Dividends

Reliance Global Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 28.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.49% of Reliance Global Group Inc. shares, and 16.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.79%. Reliance Global Group Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.15% of the shares, which is about 0.34 million shares worth $0.9 million.

Clear Street LLC, with 0.71% or 77600.0 shares worth $0.5 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $0.48 million, making up 1.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.42 million, which represents about 1.46% of the total shares outstanding.