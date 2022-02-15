Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU)

In the last trading session, 6.39 million shares of the Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.68, and it changed around $0.14 or 1.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.73B. NU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.24, offering almost -41.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.27% since then. We note from Nu Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 12.86 million.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Instantly NU has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.28 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.46% year-to-date, but still up 11.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $401.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd. to make $443.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.13% of Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, and 33.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.58%.