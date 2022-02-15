Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM)

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) have been traded, and its beta is 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.87, and it changed around $0.11 or 2.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $967.67M. NNDM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.48, offering almost -300.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.48% since then. We note from Nano Dimension Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.53 million.

Nano Dimension Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NNDM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nano Dimension Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Instantly NNDM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.16 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is 3.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.93 day(s).

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.10%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.80%.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.88% of Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, and 21.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.45%. Nano Dimension Ltd. stock is held by 175 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.61% of the shares, which is about 18.93 million shares worth $106.74 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.99% or 4.95 million shares worth $27.92 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 9.79 million shares worth $57.56 million, making up 3.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held roughly 6.61 million shares worth around $38.84 million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.