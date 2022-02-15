Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX)

In the last trading session, 2.41 million shares of the Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) were traded, and its beta was 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.62, and it changed around -$0.05 or -7.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.78M. JAGX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.02, offering almost -1516.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.66, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -6.45% since then. We note from Jaguar Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.05 million.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Instantly JAGX has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8199 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.67% year-to-date, but still down -19.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) is -35.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Jaguar Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -82.27 percent over the past six months and at a 75.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 80.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Jaguar Health Inc. to make $1.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.58 million and $1.24 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 225.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.40%.

Jaguar Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 88.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 17.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.11% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares, and 19.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.00%. Jaguar Health Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.41% of the shares, which is about 2.03 million shares worth $4.62 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.01% or 1.85 million shares worth $4.2 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.16 million shares worth $2.64 million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $1.34 million, which represents about 1.28% of the total shares outstanding.