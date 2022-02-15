Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS)

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $51.28, and it changed around -$0.51 or -0.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.08B. BROS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $81.40, offering almost -58.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.78% since then. We note from Dutch Bros Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

Dutch Bros Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BROS as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dutch Bros Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) trade information

Instantly BROS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 60.28 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.73% year-to-date, but still down -9.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) is 11.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BROS is forecast to be at a low of $53.00 and a high of $85.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $125.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Dutch Bros Inc. to make $140.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Dutch Bros Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -79.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 38.20% per year for the next five years.

BROS Dividends

Dutch Bros Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.52% of Dutch Bros Inc. shares, and 51.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.67%. Dutch Bros Inc. stock is held by 162 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.56% of the shares, which is about 2.6 million shares worth $112.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.42% or 1.52 million shares worth $65.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF and Janus Henderson Venture Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.72 million shares worth $38.27 million, making up 2.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Venture Fund held roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $27.46 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.