Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.44, and it changed around $0.97 or 7.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.00B. ULCC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.70, offering almost -57.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.77% since then. We note from Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ULCC as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Instantly ULCC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.74 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.74% year-to-date, but still up 5.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) is -6.20% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ULCC is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -73.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.96 percent over the past six months and at a 136.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.70%.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $646.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Frontier Group Holdings Inc. to make $625.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 130.70%.

ULCC Dividends

Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 86.52% of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. shares, and 17.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 127.70%. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stock is held by 125 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.27% of the shares, which is about 7.06 million shares worth $111.5 million.

Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, with 1.93% or 4.17 million shares worth $65.87 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.18 million shares worth $34.45 million, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.06 million shares worth around $32.47 million, which represents about 0.95% of the total shares outstanding.