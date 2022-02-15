Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 6.51 million shares of the Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) have been traded, and its beta is -0.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $110.69M. FAMI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.47, offering almost -1135.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.0% since then. We note from Farmmi Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.97 million.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

Instantly FAMI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2120 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.67% year-to-date, but still down -3.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) is -16.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

FAMI Dividends

Farmmi Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 25.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.70% of Farmmi Inc. shares, and 0.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.34%. Farmmi Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.54% of the shares, which is about 1.03 million shares worth $0.48 million.

Credit Suisse AG, with 0.10% or 0.2 million shares worth $91112.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.1 million shares worth $25725.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.