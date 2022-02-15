Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 1.12 million shares of the Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.64, and it changed around $0.18 or 2.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.01B. ETRN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.52, offering almost -50.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.86% since then. We note from Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.25 million.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ETRN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) trade information

Instantly ETRN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.74 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.85% year-to-date, but still up 3.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) is -30.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.03 day(s).

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

Equitrans Midstream Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.44 percent over the past six months and at a -49.61% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -48.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $356.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Equitrans Midstream Corporation to make $387.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $367.12 million and $378.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.30%. Equitrans Midstream Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 232.50% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -7.10% per year for the next five years.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.04 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 8.04% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.07% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares, and 89.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.29%. Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock is held by 404 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.83% of the shares, which is about 46.84 million shares worth $475.0 million.

Capital International Investors, with 10.51% or 45.44 million shares worth $460.75 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 18.87 million shares worth $194.58 million, making up 4.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held roughly 13.32 million shares worth around $135.04 million, which represents about 3.08% of the total shares outstanding.