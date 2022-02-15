DOGZ Stock Forecast 2022: Dogness (International) Corporation Remains Weak With A Upside Of 64.29%

In the last trading session, 1.65 million shares of the Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) were traded, and its beta was 0.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.64, and it changed around $0.22 or 6.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $117.83M. DOGZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.98, offering almost -146.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.29% since then. We note from Dogness (International) Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Instantly DOGZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.83 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.72% year-to-date, but still down -8.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) is 19.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.83 day(s).

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.20%.

DOGZ Dividends

Dogness (International) Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 29.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Dogness (International) Corporation shares, and 0.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.73%. Dogness (International) Corporation stock is held by 10 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.19% of the shares, which is about 39670.0 shares worth $0.11 million.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.16% or 32471.0 shares worth $91243.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 27842.0 shares worth $0.11 million, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF held roughly 2724.0 shares worth around $10569.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.