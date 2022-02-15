Home  »  Technologies   »  DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Is Somethi...

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.02, and it changed around -$0.16 or -0.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.77B. DOCN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $133.40, offering almost -126.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.11% since then. We note from DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.80 million.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

Instantly DOCN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 66.28 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.53% year-to-date, but still up 1.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) is -9.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.72 day(s).

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $118.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. to make $125.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.40%.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 04.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.70% of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares, and 61.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.48%. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock is held by 261 institutions, with AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.39% of the shares, which is about 8.07 million shares worth $626.36 million.

First Trust Advisors Lp, with 3.92% or 4.28 million shares worth $331.94 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.64 million shares worth $354.95 million, making up 3.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held roughly 2.37 million shares worth around $231.76 million, which represents about 2.18% of the total shares outstanding.

