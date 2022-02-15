DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 23.85 million shares of the DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.28, and it changed around $0.29 or 7.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.30B. DIDI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.01, offering almost -320.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.2% since then. We note from DiDi Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 23.37 million.

DiDi Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DIDI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DiDi Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) trade information

Instantly DIDI has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.57 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.06% year-to-date, but still up 20.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) is -8.35% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.97, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DIDI is forecast to be at a low of $39.43 and a high of $76.52. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1687.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -821.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DIDI Dividends

DiDi Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of DiDi Global Inc. shares, and 8.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.83%. DiDi Global Inc. stock is held by 240 institutions, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.74% of the shares, which is about 75.83 million shares worth $590.74 million.

Davis Selected Advisers, LP, with 1.09% or 47.52 million shares worth $370.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 4.35 million shares worth $44.82 million, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF held roughly 4.28 million shares worth around $35.16 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.