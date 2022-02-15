Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -55.86%

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) were traded, and its beta was 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.70, and it changed around $0.41 or 6.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $221.57M. CUE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.42, offering almost -174.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.01% since then. We note from Cue Biopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 420.76K.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) trade information

Instantly CUE has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.20 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.76% year-to-date, but still down -3.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) is -31.42% down in the 30-day period.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) estimates and forecasts

Cue Biopharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.06 percent over the past six months and at a 5.13% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 239.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Cue Biopharma Inc. to make $960k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $475k and $1.55 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 836.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -38.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -68.20%.

CUE Dividends

Cue Biopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.73% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares, and 53.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.23%. Cue Biopharma Inc. stock is held by 142 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.10% of the shares, which is about 2.57 million shares worth $37.46 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.80% or 2.16 million shares worth $31.48 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.85 million shares worth $12.38 million, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $8.66 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.