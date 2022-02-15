Home  »  Science   »  Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Stock Forecast 2022: Pro...

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 1.02 million shares of the Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.13, and it changed around $0.27 or 1.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.17B. CPNG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.00, offering almost -198.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.19% since then. We note from Coupang Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.73 million.

Coupang Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CPNG as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Coupang Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Instantly CPNG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.68 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.19% year-to-date, but still up 9.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is 1.96% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPNG is forecast to be at a low of $27.50 and a high of $52.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -124.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.45% of Coupang Inc. shares, and 80.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.30%. Coupang Inc. stock is held by 406 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 32.42% of the shares, which is about 511.16 million shares worth $14.24 billion.

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC, with 13.28% or 209.38 million shares worth $5.83 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 8.32 million shares worth $220.53 million, making up 0.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. held roughly 7.27 million shares worth around $217.94 million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.

